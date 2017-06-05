Harry makes Daphne, 97, blush during ...

Harry makes Daphne, 97, blush during wet Invictus Games walkabout in Sydney

Prince Harry ended up drenched to the skin when he went on a walkabout during a thunderstorm as he promoted his Invictus Games in Australia. With the landmark Sydney Opera House as a backdrop, Harry shook hands with dozens of well-wishers sheltering under umbrellas, kissed others - and was even offered a cup of tea.

Chicago, IL

