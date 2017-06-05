Harry makes Daphne, 97, blush during wet Invictus Games walkabout in Sydney
Prince Harry ended up drenched to the skin when he went on a walkabout during a thunderstorm as he promoted his Invictus Games in Australia. With the landmark Sydney Opera House as a backdrop, Harry shook hands with dozens of well-wishers sheltering under umbrellas, kissed others - and was even offered a cup of tea.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Wales Argus.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|8 min
|Faith
|516,199
|Putin: "a load of nonsense" that Russia has dam...
|35 min
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|37
|Wahhabism has made its way to Kashmir: Rathore
|3 hr
|No doubt
|1
|Letter: Elevation brings peace?
|5 hr
|yehoshooah adam
|1
|More than 100 religious leaders call for marria...
|6 hr
|BB Board
|4
|Ontario, Michigan Saults send water message to ...
|7 hr
|Lake
|1
|Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi...
|7 hr
|Wondering
|32
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC