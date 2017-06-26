Government's - shabby' deal with DUP ...

Government's - shabby' deal with DUP branded a threat to Good Friday Agreement

Read more: Northwich Guardian

Theresa May has been accused of jeopardising peace in Northern Ireland, after reaching a A 1 billion deal with the Democratic Unionist Party to prop up her minority Government. The deal struck in 10 Downing Street after negotiations stretching 18 days since the June 8 General Election also saw the Conservatives formally ditch plans to abolish the triple-lock protection for state pensions and means-test the winter fuel payment during this Parliament.

Chicago, IL

