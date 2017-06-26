Government's - shabby' deal with DUP branded a threat to Good Friday Agreement
Theresa May has been accused of jeopardising peace in Northern Ireland, after reaching a A 1 billion deal with the Democratic Unionist Party to prop up her minority Government. The deal struck in 10 Downing Street after negotiations stretching 18 days since the June 8 General Election also saw the Conservatives formally ditch plans to abolish the triple-lock protection for state pensions and means-test the winter fuel payment during this Parliament.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwich Guardian.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Atheist Richard Dawkins Supports Religious ...
|4 min
|Nemesis
|170
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|7 min
|DaniEl
|517,016
|Teleflex sold out loyal work force (Nov '08)
|2 hr
|star eyes
|4
|Entertainment journal (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|Pope
|4
|Space ship found in ice, Hillary's boozing, and...
|7 hr
|Tex-Road Tripping
|13
|Scattered thunderstorms hit Toronto, GTA
|8 hr
|Wellington bad 2
|1
|Canadian English accent surprisingly uniform co...
|8 hr
|z sound different 2
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC