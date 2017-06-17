Global cyberattack seems intent on havoc, not extortion
Trucks loaded with containers are lined up outside a terminal at the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust in Mumbai, India, Thursday, June 29, 2017. Operations at a terminal at India's busiest container port have been stalled by the malicious software that suddenly burst across the world's computer screens Tuesday, another example of the disruption that continues to be felt globally.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|3 min
|DaniEl
|517,194
|Sorry, but Herea s How You Can Enjoy Canada Day...
|3 min
|ITs ALL HILLARYs ...
|1
|Jehovah's Witnesses welcome all to attend 'Don'...
|37 min
|Consumer Advocate
|26
|Cuomo: Senate's health care bill an 'assault' o...
|53 min
|CHRIS CUOMO hom
|12
|'Too controversial': Turkey drops evolution fro...
|1 hr
|True Christian wi...
|4
|Indonesia's gay community driven underground af...
|1 hr
|Carter
|3
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|1 hr
|Tm Cln
|349
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC