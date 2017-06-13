Gadhafi's son released after more tha...

Gadhafi's son released after more than 5 years of detention

Read more: Manhattan Mercury

Seif al-Islam, the son and one-time heir apparent of late Libyan dictator Moammar Gadhafi, has been released after more than five years in detention, his captors said on Saturday. A statement by his captors, the Abu Bakr al-Siddiq Battalion, said Seif al-Islam was released on Friday, but gave no details on his whereabouts.

Chicago, IL

