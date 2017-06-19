Friend of ousted S. Korean president gets 3 years in prison
In this Jan. 25, 2017, file photo, Choi Soon-sil, center, the jailed confidante of impeached South Korean President Park Geun-hye, shouts upon her arrival at the office of the independent counsel in Seoul, South Korea. A South Korean court on Friday, June 23, 2017 sentenced the longtime friend of ousted President Park to three years in prison for using her presidential ties to unlawfully get her daughter into a prestigious Seoul university.
