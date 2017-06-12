French cold case: Arrests over 1984 k...

French cold case: Arrests over 1984 killing of 4-year-old

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: WRAL.com

The investigation has involved family rivalries, judicial bungling and 12,000 pieces of evidence - including about 2,000 anonymous letters - in the three decades since his corpse was pulled from a freezing river in eastern France. The Burgundy gendarme service and Dijon appeals court said in a statement that three people were arrested Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 56 min Kaybob 516,609
News Why Atheist Richard Dawkins Supports Religious ... 1 hr Eagle 12 - 22
News Chechen men describe how they were tortured for... 2 hr Moral Truth 6
News LGBTQ Community Congregates in Tel Aviv for Gay... 2 hr Moral Truth 6
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) 3 hr Rico from East Lo... 164
News Police arrest 124 suspected gays, rapist in Kano 5 hr Baptist ism by Proxy 4
News Vatican releases online questionnaire for youth 5 hr BPT 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,879 • Total comments across all topics: 281,785,616

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC