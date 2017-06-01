France's Macron under growing pressur...

France's Macron under growing pressure to fire tainted ally

5 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

A French prosecutor opened an investigation Thursday into a close ally of President Emmanuel Macron, putting the new leader under growing pressure to clean up his own government after he campaigned to improve ethical standards in politics. Macron stayed awkwardly silent after the announcement of the investigation into Territorial Cohesion Minister Richard Ferrand, an early ally who played a pivotal role in the presidential campaign.

Chicago, IL

