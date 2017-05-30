Four people killed after explosions a...

Four people killed after explosions at Kabul funeral

Explosions in Kabul have killed at least four people at a funeral reportedly attended by government officials, including members of parliament, Afghan officials have said. Interior Ministry deputy spokesman Najib Danish says three explosions rocked a cemetery where Senator Alam Ezadyar's son was about to be buried.

Chicago, IL

