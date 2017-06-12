Four MPs join contest to become SNP's...

Four MPs join contest to become SNP's new leader at Westminster

5 hrs ago

Four SNP MPs have put themselves forward to be the party's new Westminster leader as nominations for the job opened. Ian Blackford, Joanna Cherry, Drew Hendry and Tommy Sheppard are all vying to succeed Angus Robertson after he lost his seat in the House of Commons in the general election.

Chicago, IL

