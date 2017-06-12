Former security guard at Crossrail ja...

Former security guard at Crossrail jailed for trying to join IS in Syria

A former security guard at Crossrail who threatened a shopkeeper for selling the Charlie Hebdo magazine has been jailed for trying to join Islamic State in Syria. Extremist Shamim Ahmed, 24, was stopped at the Syrian border in Turkey and returned to Britain in January last year.

