Five Tehran attackers had fought for IS, says Iran

Five of the men who launched an attack in the heart of Iran's capital previously fought for Islamic State, the country's intelligence ministry has said. The attacks on Wednesday on Iran's parliament in Tehran and the tomb of its revolutionary leader killed at least 16 people and wounded more than 40. The ministry issued a statement on its website with bloody pictures of the men's bodies.

Chicago, IL

