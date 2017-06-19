EU's Michel Barnier vows - constructi...

EU's Michel Barnier vows - constructive attitude' as Brexit talks get under way

Cotswold Journal

The European Union's chief Brexit negotiator has promised to deal with negotiations on the UK's withdrawal in a "constructive" way and said he believed a "fair" deal was possible for both sides and "far better" than the prospect of the UK leaving without an agreement. Michel Barnier was speaking at the end of the first day of negotiations in Brussels with Brexit Secretary David Davis, who said he was "optimistic" of reaching a good deal.

Chicago, IL

