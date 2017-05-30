EU and China backing Paris climate pa...

EU and China backing Paris climate pact after Trump withdrawal

Chinese premier Li Keqiang and leading officials from the European Union are reaffirming their commitment to a landmark climate change agreement, a day after Donald Trump said he was pulling the US out of the Paris accord. Climate issues are expected to dominate discussions between Mr Li, who is leading a large delegation of ministers to Brussels, and EU Council president Donald Tusk and European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker.

Chicago, IL

