EU and China backing Paris climate pact after Trump withdrawal
Chinese premier Li Keqiang and leading officials from the European Union are reaffirming their commitment to a landmark climate change agreement, a day after Donald Trump said he was pulling the US out of the Paris accord. Climate issues are expected to dominate discussions between Mr Li, who is leading a large delegation of ministers to Brussels, and EU Council president Donald Tusk and European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sthelensstar.co.uk.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|11 min
|DaniEl
|515,742
|Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi...
|23 min
|TerriB1
|26
|Donald Trump not swayed by G-7 leaders on Paris...
|1 hr
|Trump is a joke
|71
|The Latest: Disney CEO resigns from White House...
|1 hr
|Retribution
|11
|Columnist can't find 'apartheid' in Israel
|2 hr
|yidfellas v USA
|1
|Senate to hear from Comey; Dems raise new Sessi...
|4 hr
|anonymous
|3
|Husband of Luxembourg's gay Prime Minister join...
|5 hr
|Wondering
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC