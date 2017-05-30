EU and China backing Paris climate pact after Trump withdrawal

Chinese premier Li Keqiang and leading officials from the European Union are reaffirming their commitment to a landmark climate change agreement, a day after Donald Trump said he was pulling the US out of the Paris accord. Climate issues are expected to dominate discussions between Mr Li, who is leading a large delegation of ministers to Brussels, and EU Council president Donald Tusk and European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sthelensstar.co.uk.