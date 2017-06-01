Egypt sentences man to death for sexual assault of toddler
An Egyptian court has sentenced to death a man convicted of sexually assaulting a toddler in a case that sparked public uproar and anger amid calls to impose harsher penalties on offenders in cases of sexual violence cases in Egypt. The case dates back to March, when 34-year old Ibrahim al-Refaei abducted the 20-month-old child playing in front of her house in the town of Daqahliya, northeast of Cairo, took her to his home and assaulted her.
