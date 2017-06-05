Dugdale handed Labour polling boost a...

Dugdale handed Labour polling boost ahead of Scottish leaders debate

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Oxford Mail

Labour has gained ground in Scotland in the final stretch of General Election campaigning, according to the latest opinion poll. Kezia Dugdale's party has 25% of the vote, behind the Tories on 26% and the SNP on 43%, the YouGov survey for The Times newspaper indicates.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Oxford Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 6 min Faith 516,042
News U.S. warns it may pull out of U.N. human rights... 1 hr UMORONRACEMAKEWOR... 3
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab 3 hr yidfellas v USA 11
News Putin: "a load of nonsense" that Russia has dam... 3 hr Lawrence Wolf 23
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 4 hr Into The Night 36,917
News The Canada most people don't see 5 hr Richard J Jordan 3
News 'Embarrassment to Canadians': abuse, humiliatio... 6 hr Mother Nature 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,563 • Total comments across all topics: 281,563,503

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC