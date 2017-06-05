Dugdale handed Labour polling boost ahead of Scottish leaders debate
Labour has gained ground in Scotland in the final stretch of General Election campaigning, according to the latest opinion poll. Kezia Dugdale's party has 25% of the vote, behind the Tories on 26% and the SNP on 43%, the YouGov survey for The Times newspaper indicates.
