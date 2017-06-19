Dozens killed in Pakistan bomb attacks

16 hrs ago

At least 35 people have been killed and nearly 100 wounded in three separate bomb attacks in two major Pakistani cities, officials said. A suicide bomber was involved in the first car bombing near the office of the provincial police chief in the south-western city of Quetta that killed at least 11 people and wounded 20. Hours later twin bombings, minutes apart, hit a crowded market in a Shiite-dominated city in Parachinar, the main city in the Kurram tribal region, and killed 24 people, mostly minority Shiite Muslims, according to government administrator Zahid Hussain.

