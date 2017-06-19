Dozens killed in Pakistan bomb attacks

At least 35 people have been killed and nearly 100 wounded in three separate bomb attacks in two major Pakistani cities, officials said. A suicide bomber was involved in the first car bombing near the office of the provincial police chief in the south-western city of Quetta that killed at least 11 people and wounded 20. Hours later twin bombings, minutes apart, hit a crowded market in a Shiite-dominated city in Parachinar, the main city in the Kurram tribal region, and killed 24 people, mostly minority Shiite Muslims, according to government administrator Zahid Hussain.

