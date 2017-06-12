Doctors say US student freed by North...

Doctors say US student freed by North Korea has brain damage

An American college student who emerged from prison in North Korea in a coma has severe brain damage, but doctors don't know what caused it, a medical team treating him in Ohio said Thursday. The doctors described Otto Warmbier as being in a state of "unresponsive wakefulness" but declined to discuss his outlook for improvement, saying such information would be kept confidential.

Chicago, IL

