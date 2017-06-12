Disappeared' teacher's killers cut of...

Disappeared' teacher's killers cut off life of wholesome qualities, says bishop

Republicans who murdered and secretly buried a Co Down teacher more than 30 years ago snuffed out a life of many wholesome qualities, his funeral has heard. Family and friends of Seamus Ruddy - a "Disappeared" victim of the Northern Ireland Troubles whose remains were recovered in a French forest last month - finally got the chance to say farewell at the service in his home city of Newry.

