Death toll from Pakistan oil tanker fire rises to 148
The death toll from an oil tanker fire in Pakistan has risen to 148, with dozens more in a critical condition, a rescue official said. The disaster happened when hundreds of residents of a nearby village gathered at the site of an overturned oil tanker to collect the leaking fuel.
