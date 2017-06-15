Death toll from Pakistan oil tanker f...

Death toll from Pakistan oil tanker fire rises to 148

The death toll from an oil tanker fire in Pakistan has risen to 148, with dozens more in a critical condition, a rescue official said. The disaster happened when hundreds of residents of a nearby village gathered at the site of an overturned oil tanker to collect the leaking fuel.

Chicago, IL

