Dangerous woman' jailed after posing ...

Dangerous woman' jailed after posing as Swedish model in bid to murder officer

14 hrs ago

A lone-wolf dissident bomber who posed as a Swedish model to entrap men into taking part in her terrorist campaign has been branded "dangerous and cunning" by police. Christine Connor, 31, was jailed for 16 years and four months at Belfast Crown Court on Tuesday after pleading guilty to a number of terrorist offences, including the attempted murder of a police officer in the city.

Chicago, IL

