Crown says employees detained in China have been charged
Australian and Chinese casino employees detained in China in October have all been charged with promoting gambling, their Australian employer said Tuesday. China confirmed in November that it would prosecute three Australian employees of Crown Resorts Ltd. for allegedly violating strict Chinese gambling regulations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ramadan in Winnipeg: Long days of fasting, but ...
|6 min
|Sorrow
|11
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|6 min
|Tm Cln
|110
|Puerto Rico upholds demand for U.S. statehood i...
|21 min
|Oh Snap
|9
|GE Transportation works to fill largest order i...
|24 min
|Erie Dem Committe...
|15
|Why Atheist Richard Dawkins Supports Religious ...
|45 min
|David Jay Jordan
|1
|It is an extra extraordinary event: Hydro CEO (Dec '13)
|1 hr
|same needed here
|54
|Dozens arrested as South Korean military conduc...
|2 hr
|Sturgon
|7
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC