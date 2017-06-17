Council leader to stand down over Grenfell Tower disaster
The leader of the council dealing with the Grenfell Tower fire has resigned following criticism of his handling of the disaster. Nicholas Paget-Brown said he had to accept responsibility for "perceived failings" by Kensington and Chelsea Borough Council after the tragedy which claimed at least 80 lives.
