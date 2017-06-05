Conservatives intensify attacks on Je...

Conservatives intensify attacks on Jeremy Corbyn as polling day approaches

10 hrs ago Read more: Wirral Globe

With just two days to go to the June 8 General Election, Conservatives have stepped up their assault on Jeremy Corbyn, denouncing him as "muddled-headed" on terrorism and weak on Brexit. Theresa May and Boris Johnson unleashed attacks on the Labour leader as a brace of opinion surveys suggested the UK may be heading for a hung Parliament on Friday.

Chicago, IL

