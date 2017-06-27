CIA director - held secret talks with...

CIA director - held secret talks with Syrian intelligence chief'

Read more: Thurrock Gazette

The CIA's director held a secret negotiation with Syria's intelligence chief this year as part of efforts to free a US journalist taken hostage in the Arab country five years ago, according to reports. The phone conversation between CIA boss Mike Pompeo and Syria's Ali Mamlouk occurred in February, the New York Times reported, citing unidentified US officials.

Chicago, IL

