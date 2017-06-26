China landslide site evacuated over concerns of 2nd slide

Household goods are scattered among the debris as rescue workers search for victims at the site of a landslide in Maoxian County in southwestern China's Sichuan Province, Sunday, June 25, 2017. Emergency crews are searching through the rubble for victims after a landslide Saturday buried a picturesque mountain village under tons of soil and rocks, with more than 100 people remained missing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.