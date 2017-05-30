Chief adviser to Turkish prime minist...

Chief adviser to Turkish prime minister detained

Turkey's official news agency says the chief adviser to the prime minister has been detained for alleged links to U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, who is blamed by the government for last summer's coup attempt. Anadolu news agency said Birol Erdem, who currently advises Prime Minister Binali Yildirim, was taken into custody in Ankara Saturday along with his wife.

Chicago, IL

