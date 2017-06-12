Charles' letter written days after separating from Diana to be auctioned
The handwritten note, on Royal Yacht Britannia crested paper, reveals his hopes of people appreciating "the things I try to do after I am dead". Charles writes that it has been "pretty awful having to live through all the misinterpretation and the flak" following the break-up.
