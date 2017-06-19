Charles: Future of humanity may depend on move to sustainable farming practices
The Prince of Wales has highlighted claims that the world only has "enough fertility for 60 harvests" as he gave a speech marking the 70th anniversary of the Soil Association. Speaking as the patron of the Soil Association, which promotes healthy and sustainable food and farming, Charles said the future of humanity may depend on a mainstream transition to some of the farming practices advocated by the organisation.
