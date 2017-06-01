Canadian former nurse to plead guilty to 8 murder charges
A Canadian former nurse accused of killing eight seniors in her care pleaded guilty Thursday to first-degree murder. The 49-year-old, who appeared in a Woodstock, Ontario, courtroom, acknowledged under questioning from the judge that she injected the eight people who died with insulin for no medical reason.
