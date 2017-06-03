Cambodian Vote in Elections Testing Strongman's Power
Prime Minister Hun Sen has repeatedly warned of civil war if his Cambodian People's Party loses the majority in city and village councils to the main opposition party that made major gains in the last general elections four years ago and claimed it was cheated out of outright victory. The polls could have a major impact on Cambodia's political landscape ahead of 2018 national elections.
