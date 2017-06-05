Brother of Manchester suicide bomber released without charge
Ismail Abedi, 23, was arrested in Chorlton on May 23, a day after the terror attack on Manchester Arena which killed 22 people including seven children. Ten men remain in custody for questioning, while a total of eight people have now been released without charge, Greater Manchester Police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Andover Advertiser.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Border wall cana t be built in flood plain, Sou...
|2 hr
|Enough
|8
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|2 hr
|Kaybob
|516,005
|The Canada most people don't see
|3 hr
|UK rule eh
|2
|B.C. legislature in 'uncharted territory' as it...
|3 hr
|UK rule eh
|3
|Putin: "a load of nonsense" that Russia has dam...
|5 hr
|Ted Haggard s Gos...
|6
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|7 hr
|Into The Night
|36,915
|Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi...
|10 hr
|Wondering
|30
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC