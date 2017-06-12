Boy arrested after gun and ammunition...

Boy arrested after gun and ammunition seized at school

Police have seized a shotgun and ammunition after a report that a teenager was in possession of a firearm at a secondary school. Warwickshire Police said a teenage boy had been arrested after officers were called to Higham Lane School in Shanklin Drive, Nuneaton, at 9.15am on Tuesday.

Chicago, IL

