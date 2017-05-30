Botched Vaccinations Leave 15 Childre...

Botched Vaccinations Leave 15 Children Dead in South Sudan

2 hrs ago Read more: Voice of America

Fifteen young children have died in a botched measles vaccination campaign that saw people as young as 12 years old administering the vaccines, South Sudan's government said Friday. The health ministry blamed the deaths on human error.

Chicago, IL

