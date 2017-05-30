Botched Vaccinations Leave 15 Children Dead in South Sudan
Fifteen young children have died in a botched measles vaccination campaign that saw people as young as 12 years old administering the vaccines, South Sudan's government said Friday. The health ministry blamed the deaths on human error.
