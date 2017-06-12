Bodies found in search of US destroye...

Bodies found in search of US destroyer damaged in collision

A search and rescue mission to find seven US sailors missing after an American destroyer collided with a merchant ship in waters off Japan has ended after bodies were found. Vice Admiral Joseph Aucoin, commander of the US Navy's 7th Fleet, told reporters at a base in Yokosuka, Japan, that a number of bodies had been recovered, though he would not say how many.

