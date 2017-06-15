Berlin rolls out red carpet as giant pandas arrive from China
Two giant pandas have received a celebrity welcome in Berlin from the mayor and Chinese ambassador after they weathered a long flight from China. Meng Meng and Jiao Qing flew the animal equivalent of first class on their 12-hour flight from Chengdu in south-west China to the German capital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Enfield Independent.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|47 min
|Kaybob
|517,043
|Melania Trump keeps DC entry low key; Barron dr...
|5 hr
|One Womyn Riot
|59
|Jagmeet Singh, the social media star who wants ...
|6 hr
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|11
|Rev. Al Sharpton demands justice for Eric Garne... (Jul '14)
|6 hr
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|78
|Prisoner transferred to Canadian facility (May '06)
|7 hr
|Darly314
|64
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|8 hr
|Tm Cln
|307
|Why Atheist Richard Dawkins Supports Religious ...
|8 hr
|Subduction Zone
|130
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC