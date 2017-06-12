At least six dead as 24-storey tower ...

At least six dead as 24-storey tower block destroyed by huge blaze

7 hrs ago Read more: Droitwich Advertiser

At least six people have died after a huge fire destroyed a tower block in west London, with the death toll expected to rise. Flames tore up the 24-storey Grenfell Tower in north Kensington, leaving people trapped on upper floors, some holding babies from windows and others jumping from their flats.

