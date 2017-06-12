At least six dead as 24-storey tower block destroyed by huge blaze
At least six people have died after a huge fire destroyed a tower block in west London, with the death toll expected to rise. Flames tore up the 24-storey Grenfell Tower in north Kensington, leaving people trapped on upper floors, some holding babies from windows and others jumping from their flats.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Droitwich Advertiser.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|10 min
|Tm Cln
|127
|Chechen men describe how they were tortured for...
|19 min
|Baron
|3
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|28 min
|Faith
|516,532
|GE Transportation works to fill largest order i...
|1 hr
|fedup
|20
|Nine Chinese gay, transgender couples to tie th...
|1 hr
|SuperPac
|4
|U.S. 'not winning' in Afghanistan, Defense Secr...
|2 hr
|fingers mcgurke
|3
|Women at 'Wonder Woman' screening get tone-deaf...
|2 hr
|Parden Pard
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC