At least six dead after tourist boat sinks in Colombian reservoir
A tourist boat packed with about 160 passengers has capsized on a reservoir near the Colombian city of Medellin, leaving at least six people dead and 31 missing, officials said. Rescuers including firefighters and air force pilots in helicopters searched for survivors at the Guatape reservoir where El Almirante ferry sank.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Wales Guardian.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police need more training on hate crime, says A...
|15 min
|oxbow
|18
|Melania Trump keeps DC entry low key; Barron dr...
|44 min
|Julia
|145
|Why Atheist Richard Dawkins Supports Religious ...
|1 hr
|John
|144
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|1 hr
|Raz
|516,981
|In Turkey, no teaching of evolution, but bannin...
|1 hr
|Nemesis
|3
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|9 hr
|Tm Cln
|314
|300,000 year-old "early Homo sapiens" sparks de...
|17 hr
|Al Caplan
|32
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC