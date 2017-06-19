At least six dead after tourist boat ...

At least six dead after tourist boat sinks in Colombian reservoir

A tourist boat packed with about 160 passengers has capsized on a reservoir near the Colombian city of Medellin, leaving at least six people dead and 31 missing, officials said. Rescuers including firefighters and air force pilots in helicopters searched for survivors at the Guatape reservoir where El Almirante ferry sank.

