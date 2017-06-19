At least seven dead in Somalia capita...

At least seven dead in Somalia capital car bomb attack, police say

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Standard

A police officer says a suicide car bomber has detonated at a district headquarters in Somalia's capital, killing at least seven people. Capt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump set to unveil new Cuba policy after promi... 10 min Bill Gripe 11
News John McCain: Otto Warmbier 'murdered by the Kim... 26 min Ronald 8
News Why Atheist Richard Dawkins Supports Religious ... 1 hr Science 62
News Obama unlikely to unveil Keystone move during C... (Apr '15) 1 hr Dementia mental c... 8
News Baby born on flight gets free plane tickets for... 1 hr andet1987 2
News 1 in 2 Canadians will get cancer, 1 in 4 will d... 2 hr less hope now 1
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 3 hr Mrs Sunny 516,862
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,300 • Total comments across all topics: 281,892,650

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC