Arts centre apology for fireworks which scared passers-by after London tragedies

Read more: Borehamwood and Elstree Times

An arts centre has apologised for any "distress caused" by a loud fireworks display which sparked panic in the capital, just days after the London Bridge attack and the Grenfell Tower disaster. Somerset House said the display was not organised by the institution, but was linked to a private event taking place in its grounds.

Chicago, IL

