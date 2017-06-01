Army: Palestinian woman attacks soldi...

Army: Palestinian woman attacks soldier with knife

7 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

The Israeli army says a Palestinian woman attacked an Israeli soldier with a knife outside a West Bank settlement and was shot by troops at the scene. The soldier was moderately wounded and the woman was critically wounded in the Thursday attack, an emergency services spokesman says.

