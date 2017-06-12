APNewsBreak: About 4,000 more US troops to go to Afghanistan
By LOLITA C. BALDOR and ROBERT BURNS Associated Press WASHINGTON - The Pentagon will send almost 4,000 additional American forces to Afghanistan, a Trump administration official said Thursday, hoping to break a stalemate in a war that has now passed to a third U.S. commander in chief. The deployment will be the largest of American manpower under Donald Trump's young presidency.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Toronto man, another Canadian charged in beatin...
|20 min
|nasty
|1
|Supreme Court Chief Justice Beverley McLachlin ...
|23 min
|pretty closed club
|1
|The GPS of its time: Surveyor James Cook rememb...
|39 min
|Sub hit by while ...
|1
|Canadian Coast Guard to continue operating on i...
|41 min
|Sub hit by while ...
|1
|Liberals to spend nearly $2.5-billion to keep u...
|47 min
|Sub hit by while ...
|1
|Madrid Installs - Gay-Friendly' Crosswalk Signs...
|1 hr
|Jerry
|1
|Princess Diana is seen on a shoot in candid photos
|1 hr
|CodeTalker
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC