APNewsBreak: About 4,000 more US troops to go to Afghanistan

By LOLITA C. BALDOR and ROBERT BURNS Associated Press WASHINGTON - The Pentagon will send almost 4,000 additional American forces to Afghanistan, a Trump administration official said Thursday, hoping to break a stalemate in a war that has now passed to a third U.S. commander in chief. The deployment will be the largest of American manpower under Donald Trump's young presidency.

