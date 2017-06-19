Amnesty want better police training to deal with - under-reported' hate crimes
Amnesty International is calling for a review of hate crime laws and improvements in training for police on how to deal with the offences. In a briefing published a year on from the EU referendum, the organisation raises the alarm about incidents in which victims were targeted based on disability, race, religion, sexual orientation and transgender identity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Thetelegraphand Argus.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|John McCain: Otto Warmbier 'murdered by the Kim...
|3 min
|BHM5267
|57
|Christian man arrested in Pak over 'blasphemy c...
|43 min
|LUKE
|2
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|48 min
|DaniEl
|517,086
|Why Atheist Richard Dawkins Supports Religious ...
|2 hr
|Nemesis
|100
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|4 hr
|Into The Night
|36,932
|Cuomo: Senate's health care bill an 'assault' o...
|11 hr
|fingers mcgurke
|1
|American student who died after release from No...
|12 hr
|Carl Bailey
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC