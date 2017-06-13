American student, said to be in a com...

American student, said to be in a coma, released from North Korea

Read more: Bangor Daily News

University of Virginia student Otto Warmbier, who has been detained in North Korea for 17 months, has been medically evacuated from the country in a coma, his parents told The Washington Post Tuesday. Warmbier, who is 22, is due to arrive home in Cincinnati Tuesday evening, having been evacuated through an American military base in Sapporo, Japan.

