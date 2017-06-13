American student, said to be in a coma, released from North Korea
University of Virginia student Otto Warmbier, who has been detained in North Korea for 17 months, has been medically evacuated from the country in a coma, his parents told The Washington Post Tuesday. Warmbier, who is 22, is due to arrive home in Cincinnati Tuesday evening, having been evacuated through an American military base in Sapporo, Japan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|1 hr
|Faith
|516,529
|U.S. 'not winning' in Afghanistan, Defense Secr...
|2 hr
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|1
|Ramadan in Winnipeg: Long days of fasting, but ...
|3 hr
|Finisher
|16
|Tillerson: North Korea releases US college student
|3 hr
|USA Today
|1
|Why Atheist Richard Dawkins Supports Religious ...
|3 hr
|Al Caplan
|19
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|4 hr
|Katrina
|123
|Qatar, in regional crisis, hires former US atto...
|5 hr
|Retribution
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC