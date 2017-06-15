Air bag maker Takata files for bankru...

Air bag maker Takata files for bankruptcy in Japan, US

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Yuma Sun

Japanese air bag maker Takata Corp. has filed for bankruptcy protection in Tokyo and the U.S., overwhelmed by lawsuits and recall costs related to its production of faulty air bag inflators that are linked to the death of at least 16 people. The company announced the expected action Monday morning Tokyo time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 10 min Boudica 516,983
News Melania Trump keeps DC entry low key; Barron dr... 2 hr CodeTalker 142
News Why Atheist Richard Dawkins Supports Religious ... 6 hr Subduction Zone 143
News Police need more training on hate crime, says A... 6 hr oxbow 12
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) 7 hr Tm Cln 314
News In Turkey, no teaching of evolution, but bannin... 13 hr Rossum 2
News 300,000 year-old "early Homo sapiens" sparks de... 14 hr Al Caplan 32
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,677 • Total comments across all topics: 282,031,337

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC