Air bag maker Takata files for bankruptcy in Japan, US
Japanese air bag maker Takata Corp. has filed for bankruptcy protection in Tokyo and the U.S., overwhelmed by lawsuits and recall costs related to its production of faulty air bag inflators that are linked to the death of at least 16 people. The company announced the expected action Monday morning Tokyo time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|10 min
|Boudica
|516,983
|Melania Trump keeps DC entry low key; Barron dr...
|2 hr
|CodeTalker
|142
|Why Atheist Richard Dawkins Supports Religious ...
|6 hr
|Subduction Zone
|143
|Police need more training on hate crime, says A...
|6 hr
|oxbow
|12
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|7 hr
|Tm Cln
|314
|In Turkey, no teaching of evolution, but bannin...
|13 hr
|Rossum
|2
|300,000 year-old "early Homo sapiens" sparks de...
|14 hr
|Al Caplan
|32
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC