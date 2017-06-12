Afghan soldier wounds 7 US soldiers i...

Afghan soldier wounds 7 US soldiers in insider attack

An Afghan soldier opened fire on American soldiers on Saturday, injuring at least seven, the U.S. military said. It was the second such insider attack by an Afghan soldier in the past week.

