Afghan Official Says Gunmen On Motorcycle Kill District Chief
A district chief has been shot and killed in Afghanistan's western province of Nimroz by gunmen riding on a motorcycle, an Afghan official says. Ahmad Arab, a spokesman for the provincial governor, says Aqa Mohammad Fazeli was on his way to work when he came under attack by two gunmen on June 19. Fazeli was the chief in the remote Chakhansor district of Nimroz and also a tribal leader in the province, Arab said.
