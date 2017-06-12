Afghan Official Says Gunmen On Motorc...

Afghan Official Says Gunmen On Motorcycle Kill District Chief

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Weekday Magazine

A district chief has been shot and killed in Afghanistan's western province of Nimroz by gunmen riding on a motorcycle, an Afghan official says. Ahmad Arab, a spokesman for the provincial governor, says Aqa Mohammad Fazeli was on his way to work when he came under attack by two gunmen on June 19. Fazeli was the chief in the remote Chakhansor district of Nimroz and also a tribal leader in the province, Arab said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekday Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News To North Korea and back: Otto Warmbier's strang... 30 min Newt s Gimlet Rage 5
News Moscow threatens to target US planes in Syria a... 59 min the truth hurts 2
News Why Atheist Richard Dawkins Supports Religious ... 1 hr Subduction Zone 46
News LGBTQ Community Congregates in Tel Aviv for Gay... 2 hr Frankie Tabor 5
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) 2 hr swampmudd 234
News Trump to announce plan to stop cash flow to Cub... 3 hr CodeTalker 74
News 11 vintage photos of New York City's most famou... 7 hr Stuart Gibson 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,761 • Total comments across all topics: 281,867,932

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC