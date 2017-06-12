Adams: Sinn Fein backs powersharing a...

Adams: Sinn Fein backs powersharing as strategic way to united Ireland

Sinn Fein is still committed to powersharing at Stormont as it provides a strategic route to a united Ireland, party president Gerry Adams has said. Mr Adams dismissed suggestions the republican party was no longer interested in getting a devolved administration back up and running in Belfast.

