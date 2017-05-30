ABC to air Ariana Grande's Manchester...

ABC to air Ariana Grande's Manchester benefit concert for U.S. audiences

Disney's ABC will air a one-hour highlight special of the Ariana Grande & Friends: One Love Manchester Show on Sunday night following the NBA Finals, while its young adult cable network, Freeform, will air the full benefit concert live at 2 p.m. Eastern/Pacific. The star-studded show - which will benefit victims and families of the May 22 bombing that killed 22 people outside of Grande's Manchester Arena concert - will feature performances by Grande, Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Pharrell Williams, Take That, Niall Horan, Little Mix, Robbie Williams and the Black Eyed Peas.

Chicago, IL

