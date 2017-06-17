6.0 earthquake strikes off coast of E...

6.0 earthquake strikes off coast of Ecuador; no major damage

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

A strong earthquake struck off Ecuador's coast Friday evening, sending people running into the streets of the country's major cities. Authorities said there were no reports of casualties or serious damage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 10 min Raz 517,215
News Germany legalizes same-sex marriage after Merke... 52 min Frankie Rizzo 26
News As a Newfoundlander born in 1952, I learned a g... 1 hr Codco Survivor 1
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 1 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 36,970
News Urban Planner: What's On In Toronto, June 30 - ... 2 hr GTA Glen Williams 1
News Muslim leader urges Indonesians to boycott Star... 2 hr J Valdez Fart 2
News Why Atheist Richard Dawkins Supports Religious ... 3 hr Eagle 12 - 250
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. South Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,108 • Total comments across all topics: 282,159,915

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC