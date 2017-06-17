6.0 earthquake strikes off coast of Ecuador; no major damage
A strong earthquake struck off Ecuador's coast Friday evening, sending people running into the streets of the country's major cities. Authorities said there were no reports of casualties or serious damage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|10 min
|Raz
|517,215
|Germany legalizes same-sex marriage after Merke...
|52 min
|Frankie Rizzo
|26
|As a Newfoundlander born in 1952, I learned a g...
|1 hr
|Codco Survivor
|1
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|1 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|36,970
|Urban Planner: What's On In Toronto, June 30 - ...
|2 hr
|GTA Glen Williams
|1
|Muslim leader urges Indonesians to boycott Star...
|2 hr
|J Valdez Fart
|2
|Why Atheist Richard Dawkins Supports Religious ...
|3 hr
|Eagle 12 -
|250
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC