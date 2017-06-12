58 people confirmed or presumed dead ...

58 people confirmed or presumed dead from London tower fire

London police on Saturday raised to 58 the number of deaths either confirmed or presumed following the horrific inferno that turned the city's Grenfell Tower public housing block into a charred hulk. Public anger is mounting as residents and neighbours demand answers for how the blaze early Wednesday spread so quickly and trapped so many of the tower's 600-odd residents.

